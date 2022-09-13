Dr Rehmat Ali appointed VC of Kotli University

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Tuesday approved appointment of Professor Dr Rahmat Ali as the Vice Chancellor of University of Kotli under special powers granted to him under Act 2014 Section 11(1) and 11(4)

ISLAMABAD(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Tuesday approved appointment of Professor Dr Rahmat Ali as the Vice Chancellor of University of Kotli under special powers granted to him under Act 2014 Section 11(1) and 11(4).

AJK president chaired here a meeting of the university's syndicate, which finazlied Dr Rehmat Ali's name for VC among a panel of three candidates.