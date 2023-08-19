Open Menu

Dr. Riffat Mukhtar Replaces Ghulam Nabi Memon As New Sindh IGP

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2023 | 07:19 PM

The latest reports say that the Ghulam Nabi Memon has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2023) The Federal government granted its approval on Saturday for the appointment of Dr. Riffat Mukhtar as the new Inspector General (IG) of Sindh, a role previously held by Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The decision was formalized through an official notification released by the Establishment Division.

Dr. Riffat Mukhtar, a distinguished BS-21 officer currently serving within the governmental framework of Punjab, was reassigned to the significant position of Provincial Police Officer for the government of Sindh, effective immediately.

In a distinct announcement, Ghulam Nabi Memon was relieved of his responsibilities as Sindh's IG and was duly directed to report to the Establishment Division for further instructions.

This organizational shift follows a comprehensive reorganization of senior bureaucracy orchestrated by the interim federal government.

The move occurred subsequent to the inauguration of the caretaker cabinet and obtained the requisite endorsement from Prime Minister Kakar.

In light of this, the Establishment Division orchestrated a series of transfers, including the reassignment of chief secretaries for Sindh, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, along with the federal interior secretary, Cabinet Division secretary, chief commissioner of Islamabad, and several other prominent figures in the realm of bureaucracy.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, the elevated Grade-22 officer within the Pakistan Administrative Service, Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, who currently serves as the Secretary for the Housing and Works Division, has been designated as the new Chief Secretary for the province of Sindh, Pakistan.

