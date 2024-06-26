Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 07:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan on Wednesday called on the Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

In the meeting, relations between Pakistan and European Union and issues of mutual interest were discussed, said a press release.

The law minister assured the EU ambassador that the government was taking all possible measures for the betterment of minorities and protection of their rights, and the Parliament had also passed resolutions in this regard.

He said that provincial governments had also been urged to play an effective role in protecting the rights of minorities.

Issues regarding Pakistan's GSP-plus status were also discussed in the meeting.

