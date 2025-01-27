Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Assumes Charges As DPO
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) SSP, Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan here on Monday assumed charges of District Police Officer (DPO), Muzaffargargh,
The police spokesman said a contingent of police presented him with a guard of honour.
The DPO offered “Fatiha” for police martyrs on the occasion.
Later, he visited various branches of his offices and directed the officials to utilise their best efforts to provide security to the people.
APP/sbn/378
Recent Stories
ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025
UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University
Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter
PIA flights likely to start for UK soon
Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members
Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta
Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January
SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Rizwan Ahmed assumes charges as DPO6 minutes ago
-
SC withdraw notice against Registrar, sends matter to CJP for full court6 minutes ago
-
PM for stronger legal framework to curb human smuggling6 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive conducted in Tank6 minutes ago
-
CDA to transform Islamabad with major infrastructure, tourism projects: Chairman6 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, four injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Buner6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to provide electric wheelchairs to persons with impairment16 minutes ago
-
SOS Children’s Village to host Jashan-e-Baharan on Feb 916 minutes ago
-
Seven arrested, 15 cases registered against profiteers16 minutes ago
-
CTP launch campaign for use of safety helmets16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Rania Ali wins best delegate title at Harvard MUN Dubai26 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Belarusian President on electoral victory26 minutes ago