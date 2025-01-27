Dr. Rizwan Ahmed assumes charges as DPO

MUZAFFARGARGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) SSP, Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan here on Monday assumed charges of District Police Officer (DPO), Muzaffargargh,

The police spokesman said a contingent of police presented him with a guard of honour.

The DPO offered “Fatiha” for police martyrs on the occasion.

Later, he visited various branches of his offices and directed the officials to utilise their best efforts to provide security to the people.

