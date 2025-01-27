Open Menu

Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Assumes Charges As DPO

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Dr. Rizwan Ahmed assumes charges as DPO

MUZAFFARGARGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) SSP, Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan here on Monday assumed charges of District Police Officer (DPO), Muzaffargargh,

The police spokesman said a contingent of police presented him with a guard of honour.

The DPO offered “Fatiha” for police martyrs on the occasion.

Later, he visited various branches of his offices and directed the officials to utilise their best efforts to provide security to the people.

APP/sbn/378

Recent Stories

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rank ..

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

51 minutes ago
 UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash Universi ..

UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative ..

Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter

1 hour ago
 PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

1 hour ago
 Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE me ..

Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking mos ..

Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..

2 hours ago
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ..

Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta

3 hours ago
 Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case ..

Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..

3 hours ago
 China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

3 hours ago
 SC withdraws contempt notice against additional re ..

SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ

4 hours ago
 Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violat ..

Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan