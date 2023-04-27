UrduPoint.com

Dr Rizwan Naseer Gets Medal, Certificate From Turkish President

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Dr Rizwan Naseer gets medal, certificate from Turkish President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Commander Pakistan Rescue team Dr Rizwan Naseer received medal and certificate by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in recognition of the services rendered by the first United Nations INSARAG Certified Pakistan Rescue-1122 team in Turkiye earthquake 2023 and saving many lives and extrication of many dead from collapsed structures in Adiyaman and Hatay Turkiye.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, Dr Rizwan Naseer was invited to the United Nations INSARAG (International Search and Rescue Advisory Group) Steering Group meeting in Geneva by the Global Chair to discuss the Turkiye earthquake response at the Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Week in Geneva, Switzerland from April 24 to 28, 2023.

During the events, the response to such disasters in future have also been discussed.

Commander Pakistan Rescue Team Dr Rizwan Naseer represented Pakistan at the global meetings and briefed about the work done by Pakistan especially Rescue-1122 team in Turkiye. He specially thanked the United Nations INSARAG for providing training to Rescue-1122 team in search & rescue to respond to disasters at international level.

On the occasion, he stated that Rescue-1122 had been working for the management of emergencies since 2004. Due to United Nations INSARAG Certification Pakistan Rescue Team responded to Turkiye earthquake in short notice of time.

The Rescue-1122 team reached at Adiyaman Turkiye on very next day and started rescue operations and also extricated trapped victims alive and located the trapped bodies from the collapsed structures in Adiyaman and Hatay.

He also emphasized on strengthening of light search & rescue teams for such mega disasters and also requested the United Nations INSARAG to provide assistance for the United Nations INSARAG Certification of Rescue-1122 Light Search and Rescue Teams.

He also offered assistance of United Nations INSARAG Certified Pakistan Rescue-1122team for capacity building of South Asian countries in the field of search and rescue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Earthquake United Nations Geneva Adiyaman Hatay Switzerland Tayyip Erdogan April From Asia

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a re ..

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a record AED 6 billion

6 minutes ago
 realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a ..

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a Brand-new Master Design

16 minutes ago
 OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design ..

OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design Awards

1 hour ago
 80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated be ..

80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated before notary public: ADJD

1 hour ago
 ALC announces participation in Tunis International ..

ALC announces participation in Tunis International Book Fair 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic P ..

UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.