Dr Rizwan Represents At World Conference On Injury Prevention & Safety Promotion

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Director General Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer has presented the work done by Pakistan at the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention & Safety Promotion - Safety 2022 in Australia from 27 to 30 November 2022 organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with Public Health Association of Australia at Adelaide Convention Centre Adelaide, Australia

This conference aimed to facilitate global, inclusive and diverse conversations on addressing the gaps in injury prevention and safety promotion. Attendees included policy makers, government officials, researchers, NGO workers and funders of prevention programs etc.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer presented the Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Model for Congested Metropolitan Cities, according to a handout issued here on Tuesday.

He also discussed the issue of growing road safety challenge for low & middle income countries due to rapid increase in number of vehicles especially high-speed motorbikes resulting in increase in road traffic crashes (RTC).

While addressing the participants of World Conference on Injury Prevention & Safety Promotion - Safety 2022, Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed about the Rescue 1122 model providing emergency services to the citizens of Punjab province.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer also presented the pre-hospital emergency care model of Motorbike Rescue Service for congested metropolitan cities.

He said that the provision of timely pre-hospital emergency care has become a challenge with increasing traffic volume in congested metropolitan cities of Pakistan. Therefore, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) launched the Motorbike Rescue Service (MRS) in major cities of Punjab Province with around 120 million population in October 2017, he added.

The MRS was driven by trained EMTs and equipped with Pulse Oximeter, BP Monitor, Glucometer, lifesaving medicines, airway & burn kit, suction device, portable oxygen cylinder, cervical collar, trauma kit & splints etc, he asserted.

This has turned out to be a cost effective intervention and reduced the load on the Ambulance Service by around 47 percent. MRS improved the response time and pre-hospital care in densely populated cities of Punjab, he maintained.

While sharing the statistics, Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed that the Motorbike Rescue Service had so far responded to 1.1 million emergencies with an average response time of 4 minutes. Motorbike Rescue Service is a cost effective intervention and has improved trauma care in Pakistan.

The participants of the World Conference 2022 highly appreciated the efforts of Government of Pakistan for establishing an integrated Emergency Services model to meet the growing challenge of road traffic crashes and safety promotion in Pakistan.

