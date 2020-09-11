Dr Rubab President Women Parliamentarian Caucus elected

Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi has been elected President Women Parliamentarian Caucus (WPC) during a polling held at Balochistan Assembly on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi has been elected President Women Parliamentarian Caucus (WPC) during a polling held at Balochistan Assembly on Friday.

Electoral process was completed under the Secretary Balochistan Assembly Tahir Kakar.

All women parliamentarians took part in the process of electing Dr Rubaba as Chairperson WPC. It may be recalled that Dr. Rubaba has already served as Vice President WPC. She played pivotal role in finalizing the WPC rules.

