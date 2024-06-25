Open Menu

Dr. Rubaba Buledi Appointed As Member PMDC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Dr. Rubaba Buledi appointed as Member PMDC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has appointed Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi as a member from Balochistan. Dr. Buledi is the first female doctor from Balochistan to represent the province in the PMDC, said a press release.

Currently, Dr. Buledi is a member of the Balochistan Assembly and Advisor to the Chief Minister on Women Development. She has previously served as Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Science and Information Technology, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs, and Chairperson of the Women Parliamentary Caucus.

Dr. Buledi has been recognized for her outstanding services, including her role in drafting the Balochistan Healthcare Commission Act and developing a module for the health sector that was adopted by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She was awarded the highest civilian award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, by the Government of Pakistan for her services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Safraz Bugti, has congratulated Dr. Buledi on her appointment, praising her parliamentary and medical services. The Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly and all members of the assembly have also extended their felicitations to Dr. Buledi on her appointment as a member of the PMDC.

