Dr Rubaba Buledi Calls On Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:36 PM

Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi Wednesday called on Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here at the Speaker's Chamber

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi Wednesday called on Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here at the Speaker's Chamber.

The holding of Parliamentary Health Awareness Sessions and setting up working groups comprising members of the Balochistan Assembly came under discussion during the meeting.

The parliamentary secretary apprised the speaker that a proposal was being considered to form a working group comprising government and opposition members to raise awareness on infectious diseases and reproductive health, including TB, cancer and hepatitis in the province.

So that all stakeholders will play their crucial role to improve services of health sector in their respective constituencies, she said.

Dr. Rubaba Buledi said members of provincial assembly (MPAs) are representatives of the people and their role in all Constituencies would prove a positive example for public.

She suggested that the formation of various working groups comprising members of the opposition and the government to promote awareness against diseases.

"Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has a clear vision for significant improvement and reforms in the health sector and in this regard the recommendations and suggestions of all members of the Balochistan Assembly would be welcomed", she maintained.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo appreciated efforts of Dr, Ruababa Khan Buledi for the proposal of convening a Parliamentary Health Awareness Session and formation of a Working Group.

He also assured the Parliamentary Secretary Health for all possible cooperation.

The speaker said every member of the assembly wanted to improve the health sector and provide quality medical facilities to the people.

