Dr. Rubaba Buledi Strongly Condemns Quetta Blast

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:55 PM

Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said, after the blast adjacent to the university, emergency has been declared in the Treasury Care Hospitals of provincial capital and instructions have been issued for better treatment of the injured

In a statement, she also strongly condemned the blast which left a policeman martyred while 17 injured including 13 police personnel.

She said the injured policemen were shifted to Combine Military Hospital (CMH) on the recommendation of Inspector General of Police.

Extraordinary medical staffers were immediately called on emergency basis after the incident and the operation theater of Trauma Center and Civil Hospital Quetta was prepared on very shot notice and operated the critically injured, she said.

She also advised the people to avoid unnecessary rush in the hospital.

She expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for early recovery of all the injured persons.

