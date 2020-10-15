Dr. Rubaba Buledi visits Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi visited Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital (FJCH) Quetta on Thursday, inspected its various sectors and reviewed the available medical facilities.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) of FJCH, Dr. Noorullah Musakhel briefed Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi about the overall performance of the institution and necessary problems of the hospital in detail.

Talking to medical staff of the hospital on the occasion, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital Quetta has a main medical center and was providing medial facilities to needy patients of the province.

It is our duty to provide quality healthcare facilities to masses in Balochistan in line with the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir, Jam Kamal Khan.

Parliamentary Secretary Health assured that the resources available in the health sector would be utilized in the right direction and improvement would be brought in Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital and all issues could be resolved gradually.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Baledi inquired about the condition of the Parliamentary Secretary for Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Ms. Bushra Rind who was undergoing treatment at the hospital during her visit.

She also prayed for early recovery of her.