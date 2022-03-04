UrduPoint.com

Dr, Rubaba Congratulates Fuzia On Nomination As Chairperson PCSW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Dr, Rubaba congratulates Fuzia On nomination as chairperson PCSW

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Forum Dr. Rubaba Khan Baludi congratulated social leader Fauzia Shaheen on her nomination as Chairperson of Commission on Women Status Balochistan on Thursday.

In a statement, she said the position of Chairperson PCSW was vacant due to which the Commission was inactive at the provincial level in Balochistan and there were difficulties in formulating important decision making and strategy related to social welfare and consultation.

"The consultative process of Pro-Women Legislation will be expanded and the ongoing struggle for the welfare of women of Balochistan and their place in the society will be further enhanced", she said.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said the Anti-Harassment and Women's Commission would ensure multi-pronged measures for the effective representation of women in Balochistan in all spheres of life, including political and economic autonomy and decision-making, under a joint strategy.

