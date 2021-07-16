Dr Rubaba directs to provide healthcare facilities to rain affected people

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi Thursday directed the concerned officials to provide integrated medical facilities in the flood and rain affected areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi Thursday directed the concerned officials to provide integrated medical facilities in the flood and rain affected areas of Balochistan.

She said the situation was critical due to recently rains and floods while special measures were needed to protect the people of these areas from infectious diseases.

She also instructed the District Health Officers to formulate a strategy for ensuring uninterrupted supply of medical services to people in affected areas and to ensure availability of necessary medicines.

She said the Health Secretary should ensure the availability of medicine and attendance of medical staff in the rain affected areas besides cancellation of holidays of medical staff.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said the District Health Officers of the areas would prepare a progress report on daily basis in order to provide best healthcare facilities to masses in rain affected areas.