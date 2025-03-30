Dr Rubaba greets Muslim Ummah on occasion of Eid-ul Fitr

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister of Balochistan, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, has extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim Ummah, particularly to the people of Pakistan.

In her message of felicitation, she said that the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr teaches us lessons of brotherhood, sacrifice, tolerance, and unity.

She stated that after the spiritual blessings of the holy month of Ramazan, Eid reminds us to embrace moderation, patience, and gratitude in our lives and to include the poor, orphans, and the underprivileged in our celebrations.

Dr. Rubaba emphasized that on this blessed occasion, we must unite, rise above sectarianism, hatred, and prejudice, and renew our commitment to harmony. She further stated that a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous future for Balochistan requires collective efforts.

She urged the youth to adopt knowledge, tolerance, and positive thinking as their guiding principles and to actively contribute to the nation's development.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi prayed that this blessed occasion brings blessings, peace, and stability for all, and may our beloved homeland continue on the path of progress.