Dr Rubaba hails establishment of Anti-Rape Crises cell

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Former Parliamentary Secretary and Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi Tuesday hailed the establishment of Anti-Rape Crises cell in hospitals of 34 districts in Balochistan.

She expressed the hope that concrete steps would be taken to complete the construction of forensic lab project proposed in the previous regime.

Ex Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs made these remarks here on Tuesday.

Dr. Rubaba Khan said that the establishment of an Anti-Rape Crises cell in the district headquarters hospitals of Balochistan would provide medical assistance to the rape victims more effectively.

Through functioning of this cell, she hoped carrying out legal affairs will be easier, ensuring the victims to get speedy justice at the local level.

She noted that the government had agreed to set up a forensic lab under a public-private partnership during the visit of Syed Kaleem Imam, a former senior police officer who served prominently in the police department and anti-crime academic at Quaid-e-Azam University.

She also hailed that active role of other organizations for protecting women rights, including Shirkat Gah, Forum for Dignity Initiatives Pakistan, Commission on Status of Women, Aurat Foundation.

They rendered important services with very limited resources, she commended.