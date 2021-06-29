Dr. Rubaba inaugurates three Telemedicine Clinics in Balochistan

Balochistan Health Department and World Health Organization (WHO) have set up three telemedicine clinics in Balochistan for treatment of gender-based violent attitudes and psychological counseling during the global epidemic

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :,Balochistan Health Department and World Health Organization (WHO) have set up three telemedicine clinics in Balochistan for treatment of gender-based violent attitudes and psychological counseling during the global epidemic.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and World Health Organization Representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala inaugurated the Telemedicine Center in Balochistan Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science said in press release issued here Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that gender-based violence in the society due to cowardice was not a trivial matter but a serious situation. In order to reduce violent social tensions, it is important to treat people affected by COVID-19 in better way to lead them a normal life, she said. Dr. Rababa appreciated the cooperation of WHO and said that the support of WHO in the field of telemedicine clinics and health would be helpful in providing quality health services to the people of Balochistan.

Dr. Palitha Mahipala, Representative in Pakistan, said that the WHO in Balochistan was working with the Balochistan Health Department to address the implications of gender-based violence in the context of cowardice and they were working to improve this telemedicine pilot project after the success and its scope should be extended to more areas of the province.

He said that initially, these clinics were set up in three districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Kila Saifullah and Pishin and their main junction clinic was Balochistan Institute of Psychiatry.

Dr. Palitha assured that in the areas of Human Development, Health Reforms, Training of Doctors and other areas available from the WHO Department of Health, Balochistan and experts in the relevant field would be available for online medical consultation and assistance.

Director Technical Dr. Amin Khan Mandokhel, Senior Psychiatrist Dr. Muhammad Umar Murree, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Hazrat Ali, Dr. Masooma Khan also spoke regarding the importance of health sector.

Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala inaugurated the Central Telemedicine Center.

Later, Dr. Rababa Khan Buledi accompanied by WHO representative Dr. Palitha Mahipala visited BHU Ahmed Khanzai Sariab Road Quetta and inaugurated the telemedicine clinic. They also reviewed the online counseling and consultation process and the labor rooms and medical facilities available at the Center. They also visited the Midwifery Training School and Western Bypass HRD and met with trainees and inquired about their problems.

On the occasion, the WHO representative announced to provide one bus, five computers for the Midwifery Training School. He also assured establishment of maternal and child healthcare centers in Balochistan despite of meager financial resources, where these trainee community midwives would be provided employment opportunities in their own areas after completion of training.

During the visit, the WHO representative handed over the ultrasound machines for three districts of Balochistan, curriculum for 500 students and the principal of the resource material school to the MNCH.

Dr. Ismail Mirwani and Dr. Sarmad Saeed were also present on the occasion.

A meeting of officials of the Department of Health and World Health Organization was also held under the chairmanship of Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi at the Civil Secretariat.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Aziz Ahmad Jamali, WHO Representative Dr. Palitha Mahipala, Asfandyar Sherani, Director Technical Dr. Amin Khan Mandokhel, Director General Health Services Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti, EPI Head Dr. Ishaq Khan Panezai, Head of Covid Cell Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, EOC sub-project representative Dr. Aftab Khan Kakar and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the overall situation of polio and the vaccination process and the joint efforts of WHO and Balochistan Health Department.

After the review meeting, the WHO requested the Balochistan Health Department to provide a mini ambulance for Qila Abdullah, 5,000 Glucantime injections, IEC material for 94 Corona vaccine centers, and biosafety cabinet for Bolan Medical Complex.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Parliamentary Secretary for Health, thanked the WHO for providing medical assistance for healthcare facilities.