Dr, Rubaba Khan & Baloch lauds initiatives of Hepatitis Control Program Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and Health Secretary Noor-ul Haq Baloch on Tuesday appreciated the initiatives of Hepatitis Control Program Balochistan for utilizing resources available to prevent this deadly disease in the province.

Dr Rubaba Buledi said this program needed to be supported across the province in order to control the spread of the disease saying that other vertical programs would also have to enable coordinated harmonization.

She said in this regard, the Balochistan Health Department would extend all possible cooperation for the continuation of the program.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding same diseases.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Balochistan Noor-ul Haq Baloch, Dr. Ishaq Panezai of EPI program, Dr. Gul Sabin Azam Ghorizai, Provincial Coordinator Hepatitis Program, Dr. Saeedullah Khan of Morsi Corps, Dr. Ismail Mirwani, Dr. Mandokhel, BRSP, WHO, UNICEF Representatives.

Provincial Hepatitis Program Coordinator Dr. Gull Sabeen Azam Ghorizai told the meeting that a multi-pronged approach was needed to involve all relevant stakeholders.

These included strengthening data validation, analysis, raising awareness in the community, measures to build the capacity of healthcare providers for workers under public-private partnerships, and prevention of infections that will not only reduce the spread of the hepatitis but also other diseases such as HIV, she informed.

The Coordinators of sectors also assured their full cooperation for the prevention of Hepatitis during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch said that the reform agenda must be pursued in a one-sided manner by setting a positive direction for the provision of quality healthcare facilities in Balochistan if its responsibilities are clearly defined.

The results will come out and in the next three years its fruits will start reaching the people at the grassroots level, he said saying by improving the health care facilities at the Primary level, the burden on the treasury care hospitals can be reduced.

He also expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the control program and assured his full cooperation.