Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi Visits WHO Regional Office Quetta

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday visited the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday visited the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office in Quetta.

On the occasion, WHO's representative Dr. Asfand Yar Sherani and Rumana Khan briefed Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi about ongoing development schemes in Balochistan with the cooperation of WHO.

He said that assistance is being provided in various sectors of health sector including EPI, nutrition saying the WHO has been in close contact with the Balochistan Health Department during the global epidemic and the provision of medical equipment in the Sterilization Department has been ensured.

While the WHO is committed to further expand the scope of assistance in the health sector, he said.

Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi expressed her satisfaction on constant development projects of WHO in Balochistan.

She said that the government of Balochistan was striving to provide quality healthcare and better facilities to the people and was pursuing a reform agenda to make the initiatives in this regard fruitful, WHO's support for the achievement is commendable.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Baludi said that steps have been taken to make the measles and rubella campaign in Balochistan a success and we have achieved the target of 95% of MR.

On this occasion, a letter written by Dr. Palitha Mahipala, Representative of the World Health Organization in Pakistan for the success of the Measles and Rubella Campaign was also handed over to the Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi. Appreciating the cooperation of the Government of Balochistan and paying homage to the services of the Parliamentary Secretary Health, Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi thanked the WHO Representative Dr. Palitha Mahipala for his good wishes and reiterated this commitment.

She said that the health department would continue its cooperation in the ongoing projects in Balochistan in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

