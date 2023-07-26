Open Menu

Dr Rubaba Lauds Role Of Media In Reforming Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Science and IT, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday said that journalists have performed their professional duties diligently and played the best role to reform society.

She expressed these views while talking to a delegation who called on her under the leadership of the senior vice president of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Saleem Shahid.

While talking to the delegation, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said journalists played a very positive role in the last five years' parliamentary journey by adopting the attitude of encouraging the better work of the provincial government and criticizing the negligence.

"Over the years, a cordial relationship between the provincial government and the press has been established, and it is hoped that this sustainable series of criticism for reform and guidance in a positive direction will continue in the future, she maintained.

Earlier, Senior Program Officer Shirkat Gah Balochistan Seema Batool and Admin Officer Anwar Baloch met the parliamentary secretary and thanked her for supporting various steps for women's rights, including the Women Protection Bill.

Appreciating the efforts of Shirkat Gah for providing technical support and holding various advisory meetings, the parliamentary secretary said that the entire team fully supported the Commission on Status of Women in this important legislation and made it feasible.

With collective efforts and stakeholders' support, Women Protection Bill in Balochistan is now in the final stages and soon will be presented in the Balochistan Assembly for legislation.

