Dr Rubaba lauds UNICEF move of setting up makeshift hospitals in flood-hit areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science and IT, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday lauded the decision of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for establishing the makeshift hospitals in the flood-stricken areas of Balochistan.

"The setting up of makeshift hospitals in the calamity-ravaged areas of the province will help minimize the issues faced by the flood-hit masses to great extent," she said while talking to the Head of UNICEF Balochistan Child Protection Department Dr Muhammad Humayun Amiri and Nutrition Specialist Muhammad Imran Jatoi in a meeting here.

Matters pertaining to the ongoing flood relief and rehabilitation activities by international organizations and the measures taken regarding the restoration of underwater educational institutions and alternative sources of education were discussed during the meeting.

The representatives of UNICEF Balochistan said, "Temporary learning centres have been established for the continuation of education of the children of flood-ravaged areas so that the education of the children is not affected." "UNICEF has also decided to establish temporary hospitals for the flood victims including pregnant and lactating women in the calamity-hit areas," they maintained.

They also sought government cooperation in ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in the affected areas.

While expressing her satisfaction on the relief activities of UNICEF in the affected areas and the measures taken regarding health and education, she assured them all-out support.

She said that the liaison between government and other humanitarian organizations in public interest projects including nutrition, education and health in the flood-affected areas was indispensable.

"Close coordination between government and non-governmental organizations will facilitate relief and rehabilitation operation and maximize the available resources for the welfare of the victims," Dr Rubaba underlined.

Terming the decision of makeshift hospitals a commendable measure, she hoped that the move would resolve health-related issues in the areas facing the brunt of the flood.

She assured the delegation all-out support of the provincial government to all the international organizations working in the flood-devastated areas including UNICEF.