UrduPoint.com

Dr Rubaba Lauds UNICEF Move Of Setting Up Makeshift Hospitals In Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Dr Rubaba lauds UNICEF move of setting up makeshift hospitals in flood-hit areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science and IT, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday lauded the decision of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for establishing the makeshift hospitals in the flood-stricken areas of Balochistan.

"The setting up of makeshift hospitals in the calamity-ravaged areas of the province will help minimize the issues faced by the flood-hit masses to great extent," she said while talking to the Head of UNICEF Balochistan Child Protection Department Dr Muhammad Humayun Amiri and Nutrition Specialist Muhammad Imran Jatoi in a meeting here.

Matters pertaining to the ongoing flood relief and rehabilitation activities by international organizations and the measures taken regarding the restoration of underwater educational institutions and alternative sources of education were discussed during the meeting.

The representatives of UNICEF Balochistan said, "Temporary learning centres have been established for the continuation of education of the children of flood-ravaged areas so that the education of the children is not affected." "UNICEF has also decided to establish temporary hospitals for the flood victims including pregnant and lactating women in the calamity-hit areas," they maintained.

They also sought government cooperation in ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in the affected areas.

While expressing her satisfaction on the relief activities of UNICEF in the affected areas and the measures taken regarding health and education, she assured them all-out support.

She said that the liaison between government and other humanitarian organizations in public interest projects including nutrition, education and health in the flood-affected areas was indispensable.

"Close coordination between government and non-governmental organizations will facilitate relief and rehabilitation operation and maximize the available resources for the welfare of the victims," Dr Rubaba underlined.

Terming the decision of makeshift hospitals a commendable measure, she hoped that the move would resolve health-related issues in the areas facing the brunt of the flood.

She assured the delegation all-out support of the provincial government to all the international organizations working in the flood-devastated areas including UNICEF.

Related Topics

Balochistan United Nations Education Flood Jatoi Women All Government

Recent Stories

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan ..

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan’s limited representation at ..

11 minutes ago
 “It doesn't concern me who will be next army chi ..

“It doesn't concern me who will be next army chief," says Imran Khan

21 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over ama ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over amazing performance in warm up ma ..

38 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social med ..

Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social media

52 minutes ago
 Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impac ..

Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impact ICC events in India

1 hour ago
 PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.