UrduPoint.com

Dr Rubaba Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Dr Rubaba pays tribute to martyrs on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Science and Information Technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday said that the survival and safety of the country was owed to the precious sacrifices of the martyrs. She said that the martyrs sacrificed their lives for their beloved country and future generations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Science and Information Technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday said that the survival and safety of the country was owed to the precious sacrifices of the martyrs. She said that the martyrs sacrificed their lives for their beloved country and future generations.

"Sacrifices by our martyrs for the nation's future will not go in vain", she added in her special message to mark the Youm-e Takreem-e- Shuhada Day.

Paying homage to the martyrs, she said the honour and respect of those who protect the lives and property of the people and the freedom and security of the country was obligatory on all of us.

A strong and dignified army is the guarantor of the security and unity of any state, she said adding that due to the duty and great sacrifices of the martyrs, we were secure and free.

She said that those who sacrificed their lives for the safety and greatness of the country were the true heroes of the nation adding that the living nations never forget their martyrs.

Related Topics

Army Technology Martyrs Shaheed All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Public, private bodies urged to celebrate World No ..

Public, private bodies urged to celebrate World No Tobacco Day in letter & spiri ..

6 minutes ago
 Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) pays glowing tribute t ..

Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) pays glowing tribute to martyrs

6 minutes ago
 US Eyes More Investments in Central Asia's Energy, ..

US Eyes More Investments in Central Asia's Energy, Health, Education - NSC Direc ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan is our red line, not a political leader: ..

Pakistan is our red line, not a political leader: Hanif Abbasi

6 minutes ago
 Eight Pakistani peacekeepers among 103 honoured wi ..

Eight Pakistani peacekeepers among 103 honoured with UN medals posthumously

3 minutes ago
 Murtaza assures to reactivate Cutlery Institute of ..

Murtaza assures to reactivate Cutlery Institute of Pakistan through Technology U ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.