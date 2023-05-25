Dr Rubaba pays tribute to martyrs on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Science and Information Technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday said that the survival and safety of the country was owed to the precious sacrifices of the martyrs. She said that the martyrs sacrificed their lives for their beloved country and future generations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Science and Information Technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday said that the survival and safety of the country was owed to the precious sacrifices of the martyrs. She said that the martyrs sacrificed their lives for their beloved country and future generations.

"Sacrifices by our martyrs for the nation's future will not go in vain", she added in her special message to mark the Youm-e Takreem-e- Shuhada Day.

Paying homage to the martyrs, she said the honour and respect of those who protect the lives and property of the people and the freedom and security of the country was obligatory on all of us.

A strong and dignified army is the guarantor of the security and unity of any state, she said adding that due to the duty and great sacrifices of the martyrs, we were secure and free.

She said that those who sacrificed their lives for the safety and greatness of the country were the true heroes of the nation adding that the living nations never forget their martyrs.