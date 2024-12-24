Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

Adviser to the Chief Minister for the Department of Women Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Chief Minister for the Department of Women Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversar.

She emphasized that his principles of unity, discipline, and faith remain a guiding light for the nation.

She highlighted that the creation of Pakistan was a result of Quaid-e-Azam's vision and unwavering determination, and his principles continue to serve as the foundation for progress and stability. "By fostering tolerance, mutual respect, and democratic ideals, we can truly honor his legacy and pave the way for a prosperous and inclusive Pakistan", she said.

She further remarked that in the current scenario, national unity is the need of the hour. "While hostile elements seek to destabilize our country, our collective resolve and unity as a nation can thwart these nefarious designs", she said.

Dr. Rubaba noted that the people of Balochistan, like the rest of the country, have made tremendous sacrifices for the stability and development of Pakistan, and these sacrifices will never be in vain.

The adviser also reiterated her commitment to advancing women’s development and ensuring their inclusion in the national framework.

She expressed her belief that empowering women across Balochistan and beyond is integral to achieving Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of an equitable and progressive society.

On this occasion, she called upon the nation to set aside personal and group differences and work collectively for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

She urged everyone to strive for the realization of Quaid-e-Azam's dream of a strong, democratic, and prosperous Pakistan.