Dr. Rubaba Praises UNHCR For Providing Business Opportunities To Women

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Saturday praised the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for taking measures to provide business opportunities to women at the domestic level

"The traditional education and provision of training to women could move them towards financial self-reliance in the economic field which will help to decrease poverty," she added.

She expressed her views as a special guest at a ceremony organized by UNHCR at a local hotel here on the occasion of a handicraft exhibition.

UNHCR's Regional Head, Arun Poliker, Secretary Labor and Manpower, Tariq Qamar, and a large number of other officers and women were present on the occasion.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the 'women worker 'home bill' has been approved.

Dr, Rubaba mentioned that UNHCR was providing training to women in numerous fields with the aim to stand on their own feet in Balochistan which is a positive sign for women of the province.

She said that the women of Balochistan were talented and hardworking and if they were encouraged to provide suitable opportunities, they would be able to do so in every field.

"In the struggle for economic and social development, we need to compare the improvements, not the competition," she said.

UNHCR's Regional Head Arun Poliker said that the UNHCR is active in providing education, health and basic services in Balochistan and is playing a supportive role for diagnostic machinery and medical facilities in government hospitals in Balochistan.

"Our priority is to bring women into the mainstream of development by providing them extraordinary opportunities for economic growth," Arun Poliker noted.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi inaugurated the women's handicraft exhibition at the end of the event.

