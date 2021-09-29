UrduPoint.com

Dr. Rubaba Requests PMC To Review Test & Admission Policy

Wed 29th September 2021

Dr. Rubaba requests PMC to review test & admission policy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi Tuesday appealed the Pakistan Medical Commissioner (PMC) to review its test and admission policy for the interest of poor students of the province.

In a statement, she said the new policy of PMC for admission in medical colleges would deprive hundreds of students from Sindh and backward areas including Balochistan from their right of eduction.

She said separate intermediate courses are taught in the federation and provinces, therefore, selection of questions from Federal syllabus and uniform standard of entrance test needs immediate review.

In her second letter to the President of PMC Arshad Taqi, Parliamentary Secretary for Health expressed serious concerns over the test policy for admission in medical colleges.

Dr. Rubaba said that the syllabus of the federation, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan is the same while other provinces teach their own FSC syllabus for admission in PMC medical colleges.

She said that the future of hundreds of students of Balochistan was at stake and there was severe anxiety and uncertainty among the students.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi clarified that the letter was also sent last year but the PMC did not pay attention on it.

