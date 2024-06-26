Open Menu

Dr Rubaba Stresses Need To Address Negative Impacts Of Climate Change

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 09:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Women Development, has stressed the need to address the negative impacts of climate change by adopting a comprehensive strategy and measures.

Speaking at a conference on climate change organized by PPAF, BRSP, and CPD, she said that Pakistan is among the 40 countries that have prepared a National Adaptation Plan under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Dr Buledi noted that Balochistan and Pakistan are facing severe challenges due to climate change, despite contributing minimally to greenhouse gas emissions.

She cited a report stating that over 10,000 people have lost their lives and the country has suffered economic losses of approximately $380 million in the past two decades due to environmental disasters.

The advisor emphasized the crucial role of non-governmental organizations in raising awareness and mitigating the effects of climate change.

She assured that the Balochistan government will fully support organizations working on strategies to combat climate change. The conference was attended by prominent figures, including Nadir Gul, Tahir Rashid, and Nasrullah Barech.

