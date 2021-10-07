UrduPoint.com

Dr. Rubaba Takes Notice Of Male Vaccinators In Balochitan's Women Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:38 PM

Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday took notice on the complaints of public about male staff who were tasked for anti-corona vaccination in Balochistan's women's educational institutions

She also directed to deploy female vaccinators in women educational institutions, on which the health department has immediately issued a notification to vaccinate women in educational institutions through female vaccinators.

In a statement issued by the health department's operational cell on Thursday, the order issued to the Heads, District Health Officers in, District Headquarters and Medical Superintendents of 50 Bed and Civil Hospitals directed that the female students be vaccinated against coronavirus as per the guidelines of NCOC to ensure the deployment of family nurses, vaccinators, paramedics, technicians and dispensers.

So that women and students can get vaccinated without any difficulty, she said.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said the deployment of female staff for vaccination of women is being ensured as per the religious guidelines saying public complaints in this regard are justified and are being addressed immediately.

Parliamentary Secretary Health Balochistan directed the heads of all hospital to take immediate steps in this regard.

