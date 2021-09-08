Dr, Rubaba vows to improve services of health sector for provision treatment facilities to public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday said the World Health Organization (WHO)'s provision of medical equipment for Bolan Medical Hospital (BMC) would help improvement services of health sector.

The hygiene practices of instruments and surgical instruments can be improved in accordance with the principles of hygiene from the provision of new machinery to BMC's Central Sterilization Department.

She along with WHO's Representative Dr. Palitha Mahipala expressed these views while addressing at ceremony of provision equipment and Ambulance to BMC which were provided by WHO.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Noorullah Khan Musakhel, WHO Quetta's representative Asfandyar Sherani and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said efforts were being made to provide services and concrete reforms were being made in the health sector to tackle the challenge of COVID-19.

She said efforts were underway to remove traditional treatment system from health sector saying in the past, the Balochistan health sector was run as a mere payroll department. "We are trying to bring the quality and scope of medical services within the reach of the common man as the average family of a working class family in Pakistan," she said.

She said if standard and reliable medical services are available in government hospitals, the extraordinary expenses incurred on the treatment of the poor could be spent on other social needs which would also help to reduce poverty.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that in line with the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, steps are being taken to improve the services in the health department and we are attempting our best to improve performance of health so that the poor could get proper medical relief in a timely manner.

On the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi appreciated the cooperation of the WHO in health sector which would ensure quality and better health care in Balochistan.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi along with WHO Representative Dr. Palitha Mahipala also visited the Central Sterilization Department, RO Plant and COVID-19 Ward in BMC and inspected medical equipments provided by WHO.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of BMC Dr. Mir Noorullah Khan Musakhel gave a detailed briefing to the Parliamentary Secretary Health and WHO representative about the hospital. He said 13 patients of corona were admitted in the BMC saying as per the direction of Rubaba Khan Buledi, all the departments are functioning to provide timely and quality medical services to the patients in the 1100 bedded hospital and the services are being improved.

He said all available resources would be used to meet the target set for improvement saying we are confident that this process of improvement would prove practical by providing quality medical services to the common man.

"Some of the CSD machinery is out of date due to non-purchase from 1978, he said saying the hospital needs CSD machinery, oxygen generated plant and other important medical equipments.

Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi expressed satisfaction over the steps taken to improve administrative matters and medical services and appreciated for the hard work and performance of MS Dr, Noorullah Musakhel.

She also assured steps would be taken on priority basis to provide the required medical equipment to the hospital.