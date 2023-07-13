Dr. Ruqia Hashmi condemns terror attack in Zhob Garrison

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and former provincial minister Dr. Ruqia Saeed Hashmi on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Zhob Garrison.

In a statement issued here, Dr. Ruqia Saeed Hashmi paid homage to the martyrdom of four personnel of security forces in the attack of terrorists in Zhob Garrison.

He said that the security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism and protecting the lives and property of the people were our national heroes and their sacrifices would not go in vain.

While paying tribute to the security forces for the killing of four terrorists who attacked, she said that the cowardly terrorists have tried to disrupt the peace of the province by attacking the Zhob Garrison.

She said that neither our security forces nor the people of Balochistan would be demoralized by such cowardly actions.

She said that the people of Balochistan stood with Pakistan Army and other security agencies in the war against terrorism and would not allow the nefarious objectives of anti-national elements and terrorists to succeed under any circumstances.

She expressed her condolences to the families of the personnel who were martyred in the terrorist attack and prayed for early recovery of injured in Zhob incident