Open Menu

Dr. Ruqia Hashmi Condemns Terror Attack In Zhob Garrison

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Dr. Ruqia Hashmi condemns terror attack in Zhob Garrison

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and former provincial minister Dr. Ruqia Saeed Hashmi on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Zhob Garrison.

In a statement issued here, Dr. Ruqia Saeed Hashmi paid homage to the martyrdom of four personnel of security forces in the attack of terrorists in Zhob Garrison.

He said that the security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism and protecting the lives and property of the people were our national heroes and their sacrifices would not go in vain.

While paying tribute to the security forces for the killing of four terrorists who attacked, she said that the cowardly terrorists have tried to disrupt the peace of the province by attacking the Zhob Garrison.

She said that neither our security forces nor the people of Balochistan would be demoralized by such cowardly actions.

She said that the people of Balochistan stood with Pakistan Army and other security agencies in the war against terrorism and would not allow the nefarious objectives of anti-national elements and terrorists to succeed under any circumstances.

She expressed her condolences to the families of the personnel who were martyred in the terrorist attack and prayed for early recovery of injured in Zhob incident

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Balochistan Army Zhob

Recent Stories

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink ..

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink MoU to utilise joint expertis ..

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase & ..

Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase &#039;Manifestations&#039; of g ..

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to m ..

Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to make daily tours, greenlights A ..

38 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive pla ..

COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive plan to enable responsible energy ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Education concludes participation in G ..

Ministry of Education concludes participation in G20 Education Working Group mee ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen ..

NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction

1 hour ago
Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’ ..

Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’s e-Earn program

1 hour ago
 Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

2 hours ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan