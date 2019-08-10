UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Ruth Pfau Remembered On Her 2nd Death Anniversary Today

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:22 PM

Dr Ruth Pfau remembered on her 2nd death anniversary today

The 2nd death anniversary of the renowned German doctor, Dr Ruth Pfau, who dedicated her life to eradicating leprosy from Pakistan, was observed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The 2nd death anniversary of the renowned German doctor, Dr Ruth Pfau, who dedicated her life to eradicating leprosy from Pakistan, was observed on Saturday.

A symbol of selflessness Dr. Ruth Katharina Martha Pfau had been hailed as Pakistan's 'Mother Teresa'.

Dr. Pfau first came to Pakistan when she was 29 years old in 1960. As a part of the Society of Daughters of the Heart of Mary, her devotion to doing something in and for Pakistan took her to become Pakistan's leprosy fighter.

Dr Pfau witnessed leprosy in Pakistan for the first time in 1960 and returned to set up clinics across the country.

Dr Pfau rescued disfigured and suffering children who had been confined to caves and cattle pens for years by their parents, who were terrified that they were contagious.

She trained Pakistani doctors and attracted foreign donations, founding Pakistan's National Leprosy Control Program and the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Center, which has a presence in every Pakistani province.

Dr Pfau also won praise for her efforts in helping the victims of devastating floods in south-western Pakistan in 2010.

She received numerous honors for her work, including the Hilal-e-Imtiaz - Pakistan's second highest civilian award - in 1979, the Hilal-e-Pakistan in 1989 and the German Staufer Medal in 2015.

She wrote four books in German about her work in Pakistan, including To Light A Candle, which has been translated into English.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on her second death anniversary, said that Dr. Ruth Pfau served the ailing humanity without any discrimination.

Usman Buzdar paid rich tribute to the services rendered by late Dr. Ruth Pfau for the elimination of Leprosy and Tuberculosis from the country.

He said that Dr. Ruth Pfau set high examples of public service by continuously looking after the patients and the credit of eliminating Leprosy from Pakistan goes to her.

He said that Dr. Ruth Pfau was a glowing example for everyone and her services would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister German Doctor Adelaide Mary 2015 From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau wants to be UAE’s gateway to Latin ..

11 minutes ago

Javeria Khan benefits from captaining ICC Women’ ..

38 minutes ago

Message of the OIC Secretary General on the Occasi ..

38 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates the Muslim Wor ..

38 minutes ago

PASSD to accelerate policy reform of public hospit ..

6 minutes ago

Cloudy weather predicted for KP

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.