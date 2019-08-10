Dr Ruth Pfau remembered on her 2nd death anniversary today

(@imziishan)

The 2nd death anniversary of the renowned German doctor, Dr Ruth Pfau, who dedicated her life to eradicating leprosy from Pakistan, was observed on Saturday

A symbol of selflessness Dr. Ruth Katharina Martha Pfau had been hailed as Pakistan's 'Mother Teresa'.

Dr. Pfau first came to Pakistan when she was 29 years old in 1960. As a part of the Society of Daughters of the Heart of Mary, her devotion to doing something in and for Pakistan took her to become Pakistan's leprosy fighter.

Dr Pfau witnessed leprosy in Pakistan for the first time in 1960 and returned to set up clinics across the country.

Dr Pfau rescued disfigured and suffering children who had been confined to caves and cattle pens for years by their parents, who were terrified that they were contagious.

She trained Pakistani doctors and attracted foreign donations, founding Pakistan's National Leprosy Control Program and the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Center, which has a presence in every Pakistani province.

Dr Pfau also won praise for her efforts in helping the victims of devastating floods in south-western Pakistan in 2010.

She received numerous honors for her work, including the Hilal-e-Imtiaz - Pakistan's second highest civilian award - in 1979, the Hilal-e-Pakistan in 1989 and the German Staufer Medal in 2015.

She wrote four books in German about her work in Pakistan, including To Light A Candle, which has been translated into English.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on her second death anniversary, said that Dr. Ruth Pfau served the ailing humanity without any discrimination.

Usman Buzdar paid rich tribute to the services rendered by late Dr. Ruth Pfau for the elimination of Leprosy and Tuberculosis from the country.

He said that Dr. Ruth Pfau set high examples of public service by continuously looking after the patients and the credit of eliminating Leprosy from Pakistan goes to her.

He said that Dr. Ruth Pfau was a glowing example for everyone and her services would always be remembered.