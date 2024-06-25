Dr. Saad Firdous Honored With Medal Of Gratitude
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Project Director of China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd, SK Hydro (Private) Limited honored Dr. Saad Firdous with a medal of gratitude for his dedicated efforts in saving lives at the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project.
Dr. Firdous, who provides healthcare services to the project's workers, was recognized for his exemplary medical professionalism and humanitarian spirit, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.
His contributions have been integral to the collaborative efforts between China and Pakistan, symbolizing a promising future forged through joint endeavors.
Recently, Dr. Firdous demonstrated exceptional dedication during the Eid Adha Festival in June 2024 when a Chinese employee fell seriously ill at the hydropower project site, requiring urgent medical attention.
Despite the holiday and a personal car accident en route, Dr. Firdous insisted on reaching the site to provide medical care, which deeply touched all Chinese personnel at the SK project and reinforced the strong friendship between Pakistan and China.
The Suki Kinari Hydropower Station, situated on the Kunhar River in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is the largest hydropower project invested in and constructed by Energy China.
As a priority project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it features four impulse units with a total installed capacity of 884MW.
Once operational, it will generate 3.212 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, addressing a significant portion of Pakistan's electricity shortfall.
Recent Stories
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM visits Children’s Library Complex, reviews facilities1 minute ago
-
Power shutdown notice2 minutes ago
-
Post-Haj operations continue2 minutes ago
-
Two illegal housing colonies sealed2 minutes ago
-
District admin reviews pre-monsoon arrangements in Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
Spurious turmeric powder unit sealed2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, Traffic Police establish desks at RDA, Business Facilitation Center12 minutes ago
-
Jubilation firing: nine people held12 minutes ago
-
Road cleaning starts in Faisalabad12 minutes ago
-
UAE Aviation kicks off Security assessment at Islamabad International21 minutes ago
-
UAE Aviation kicks off Security assessment at Islamabad International Airport21 minutes ago
-
One dead, another injured in motorcycles collision21 minutes ago