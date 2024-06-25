Dr. Saad Firdous honored with medal of gratitude

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Project Director of China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd, SK Hydro (Private) Limited honored Dr. Saad Firdous with a medal of gratitude for his dedicated efforts in saving lives at the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project.

Dr. Firdous, who provides healthcare services to the project's workers, was recognized for his exemplary medical professionalism and humanitarian spirit, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

His contributions have been integral to the collaborative efforts between China and Pakistan, symbolizing a promising future forged through joint endeavors.

Recently, Dr. Firdous demonstrated exceptional dedication during the Eid Adha Festival in June 2024 when a Chinese employee fell seriously ill at the hydropower project site, requiring urgent medical attention.

Despite the holiday and a personal car accident en route, Dr. Firdous insisted on reaching the site to provide medical care, which deeply touched all Chinese personnel at the SK project and reinforced the strong friendship between Pakistan and China.

The Suki Kinari Hydropower Station, situated on the Kunhar River in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is the largest hydropower project invested in and constructed by Energy China.

As a priority project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it features four impulse units with a total installed capacity of 884MW.

Once operational, it will generate 3.212 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, addressing a significant portion of Pakistan's electricity shortfall.