Dr Sabeen Pledges To Decrease Hepatitis Through Vaccination

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Dr Sabeen pledges to decrease hepatitis through vaccination

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Coordinator, Hepatitis Control Program Dr. Gul Sabeen Azam Ghurizai, said that public awareness campaign and Hepatitis B,C vaccination and screening in Naseerabad and Lasbela were being continued.

She said this while talking to reporters here on Sunday saying that under the Chief Minister's Anti-Hepatitis Program, a six-day special anti-jaundice screening diagnosis have been launched in Naseerabad and Lasbela to eradicate the contagious disease like hepatitis in Balochistan.

A campaign for treatment, vaccines and free medicines has been started in which District Health Officer Naseerabad Dr. Abdul Manan Lakti and District Health Officer Dr. Asif Anwar Shahwani are cooperating fully with the teams of Hepatitis Control Program and it is a deadly disease, she said adding that during the 6-day campaign against jaundice, free jaundice test and vaccine were provided to protect yourself and your future generations.

Dr. Gul Sabeen noted if jaundice is positive, the patient would provide free treatment under the Chief Minister program.

She said that hepatitis has taken a serious turn in Balochistan and vaccination has been launched in high risk areas adding that a 6-day campaign against jaundice has been launched in which free diagnostic tests and vaccines for jaundice have been provided to the people so that the people can take full advantage of it.

Dr. Gul Sabeen Azam Ghurizai said that In addition to vaccination and screening for HIV, special seminars and programs are being organized in the area to create awareness among the people about this contagious disease, in which awareness is being provided about the prevention and treatment of hepatitis.

