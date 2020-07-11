UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo To Hold Additional Charge Secretary I&C

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:57 AM

Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo to hold additional charge secretary I&C

Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20), Secretary (G.A), Services, General Administration and Coordination Department has been assigned to hold additional charge of the post of Secretary (I&C), Services, General Administration and Coordination Department during the leave period of Mr. Riaz Ahmed Siddiqui, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20) who has beengranted nineteen days medical leave

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20), Secretary (G.A), Services, General Administration and Coordination Department has been assigned to hold additional charge of the post of Secretary (I&C), Services, General Administration and Coordination Department during the leave period of Mr.

Riaz Ahmed Siddiqui, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20) who has beengranted nineteen days medical leave.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Friday.

Related Topics

Post

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Asad umar reviews monitoring, evaluation system of ..

36 seconds ago

Serbia, Kosovo renew 'very difficult' dialogue

37 seconds ago

Erdogan says Hagia Sophia to be reopened for Musli ..

40 seconds ago

Power supply to Dir from Golen Gol project starts: ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.