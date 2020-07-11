Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo to hold additional charge secretary I&C

Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20), Secretary (G.A), Services, General Administration and Coordination Department has been assigned to hold additional charge of the post of Secretary (I&C), Services, General Administration and Coordination Department during the leave period of Mr. Riaz Ahmed Siddiqui, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20) who has beengranted nineteen days medical leave

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20), Secretary (G.A), Services, General Administration and Coordination Department has been assigned to hold additional charge of the post of Secretary (I&C), Services, General Administration and Coordination Department during the leave period of Mr.

Riaz Ahmed Siddiqui, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20) who has beengranted nineteen days medical leave.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Friday.