SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Election of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) was held in Dr Faisal Masood Teaching hospital here on Wednesday.

According to results, Dr Hafiz Osama bin Saeed has been elected as chairmanwhile Dr Shah Hussain Waseem was elected as general secretary.

It is worth mentioning that the office bearers have been elected for six months.