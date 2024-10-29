Dr Saeed Warns Of Dengue, Chikungunya Spread In Different Parts Of Country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Saeed Khan on Tuesday raised concerns over the increasing spread of dengue and chikungunya viruses in different parts of the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that recently, a surge in cases has been seen, particularly in urban areas, where stagnant water and inadequate sanitation create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
He said that dengue and chikungunya are both transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, which thrives in warm and humid environments.
Talking about the symptoms, he said that high fever, joint pain, and severe headaches make it important for affected individuals to seek timely medical attention.
He urged the public to take preventive measures, such as using mosquito repellents, ensuring proper drainage systems, and eliminating standing water around homes.
Dr. Saeed Khan emphasized that prevention is key, urging individuals to wear long sleeves and use repellents.
Dr. Mushtaq Shah, Deputy Director of Health, Sindh, said that in response to the increasing spread of dengue and chikungunya in Sindh, the provincial government has initiated several measures to control the outbreaks.
He said that the government has ensured the provision of free testing kits across all government hospitals, enabling widespread access to diagnostic services for dengue, chikungunya, and malaria.
This initiative aims to facilitate early detection and timely treatment of viral infections, he added.
