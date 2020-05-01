UrduPoint.com
DR. Safdar Baloch Posted As Controller Of Examination In Gomal Varsity

Fri 01st May 2020

DR. Safdar Baloch posted as Controller of Examination in Gomal Varsity

Dr. Safdar Baloch has been posted as Additional Controller Examinations of Gomal University said a notification issued here on Friday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Dr. Safdar Baloch has been posted as Additional Controller Examinations of Gomal University said a notification issued here on Friday.

According to details, on the direction of Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, Dr.

Safdar Baloch, Chairman, Department of Agronomy, Faculty of Agriculture, was given the additional responsibility of Associate Professor and Additional Controller of Examinations. Regular Notification No. 1699-1707 / GU / Estt: has been issued. It should be noted that Dr. Safdar Baloch has previously performed the duties of Director Academics Gomal University.

