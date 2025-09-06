"Dr. Saif Announces Media Colony Funds:Abbottabad Press Club Gets Boost"
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Broadcasting, and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, has said that Defence Day coincides with the birth anniversary of the Last Messenger, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which is a day of joy for the entire world. He said the Prophet’s teachings revolve around love and the promotion of human values, and those who work for the welfare of humanity attain the pleasure of Allah and His Messenger.
Speaking at Abbottabad Press Club during a ceremony to hand over funds, goods, and medicines collected for flood victims to Al-Khidmat Foundation, Dr. Saif said that showing compassion toward Afghan refugees is in accordance with Islamic teachings.
He also voiced support for the creation of new provinces on administrative, not ethnic, grounds, and stressed the need for national consensus on the Kalabagh Dam. Referring to the sudden increase in flour prices, he said the provincial government has taken notice and hoarders will be bound to sell as per tender conditions.
Dr. Saif further announced that funds for the Abbottabad Press Club’s Media Colony would soon be released as promised by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and assured that the PTI government was committed to resolving journalists’ issues. He also expressed condolences over the deaths of students in a recent Cantt board school and College accident.
Earlier, President Abbottabad Press Club Sardar Naveed Alam detailed that during the three-day relief camp, more than Rs. 1.5 million in cash, emergency medicines worth a similar amount, and clothes for men, women, and children worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were collected. He thanked traders, citizens, and police for their cooperation.
At the conclusion, Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif distributed appreciation certificates and shields among journalists, police officers, and traders who actively supported the relief effort, while commemorative shields were also presented to the chief guest and the Deputy Commissioner.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
"Dr. Saif announces media colony funds:Abbottabad Press Club gets boost"5 minutes ago
-
1500 birthday of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) celebrated with religious reverence in Karachi5 minutes ago
-
CTO reviews traffic arrangements on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Rawalpindi5 minutes ago
-
Health authority reports 17 new dengue cases15 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrated with religious zeal in DIKhan15 minutes ago
-
Providing medical coverage to processions taking place across the district on the occasion of Eid Mi ..15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Flood Preparedness in Ghotki25 minutes ago
-
Cabinet approves projects related to public welfare, health, forests sectors25 minutes ago
-
Capital Police arrest 30 outlaws; drugs & weapons recovered25 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with calligraphy and arts competitions25 minutes ago
-
Lunar Eclipse to grace the skies of Pakistan on September 0725 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights message of unity on Eid Milad and Defence Day25 minutes ago