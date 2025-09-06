Open Menu

"Dr. Saif Announces Media Colony Funds:Abbottabad Press Club Gets Boost"

September 06, 2025

"Dr. Saif announces media colony funds:Abbottabad Press Club gets boost"

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Broadcasting, and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, has said that Defence Day coincides with the birth anniversary of the Last Messenger, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which is a day of joy for the entire world. He said the Prophet’s teachings revolve around love and the promotion of human values, and those who work for the welfare of humanity attain the pleasure of Allah and His Messenger.

Speaking at Abbottabad Press Club during a ceremony to hand over funds, goods, and medicines collected for flood victims to Al-Khidmat Foundation, Dr. Saif said that showing compassion toward Afghan refugees is in accordance with Islamic teachings.

He also voiced support for the creation of new provinces on administrative, not ethnic, grounds, and stressed the need for national consensus on the Kalabagh Dam. Referring to the sudden increase in flour prices, he said the provincial government has taken notice and hoarders will be bound to sell as per tender conditions.

Dr. Saif further announced that funds for the Abbottabad Press Club’s Media Colony would soon be released as promised by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and assured that the PTI government was committed to resolving journalists’ issues. He also expressed condolences over the deaths of students in a recent Cantt board school and College accident.

Earlier, President Abbottabad Press Club Sardar Naveed Alam detailed that during the three-day relief camp, more than Rs. 1.5 million in cash, emergency medicines worth a similar amount, and clothes for men, women, and children worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were collected. He thanked traders, citizens, and police for their cooperation.

At the conclusion, Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif distributed appreciation certificates and shields among journalists, police officers, and traders who actively supported the relief effort, while commemorative shields were also presented to the chief guest and the Deputy Commissioner.

