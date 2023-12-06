Dr. Saif expresses gratitude for warm hospitality extended by Qatari authorities

Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif Wednesday expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and professional reception extended by Qatari authorities and business groups

A delegation from the Ministry of Information Technology, led by Dr. Umar Saif, has returned to Islamabad after a fruitful

4-day visit to Qatar.

The government delegation included representatives from the Special Investment Facilitation Council and notable IT companies, including PASHA, said a news release.

During the tour, Dr. Umar Saif held crucial meetings with Qatari authorities, business groups, academia, and IT professionals.

The visit showcased the outstanding reception and visibility of Pakistani companies in Qatar, receiving notable coverage in Qatari media.

Dr. Umar Saif highlighted the potential role of Pakistani talent and IT companies in Qatar's digitalization efforts.

He expressed optimism about the significant contributions that Pakistani IT professionals and companies could make in Qatar's ongoing digital transformation.

An important outcome of the visit is the potential for Pakistani IT companies to provide professional services in Qatar after registration.

Dr. Umar Saif emphasized the commitment of Pakistani IT firms to deliver high-quality services in Qatar, contributing to the country's technological advancement.

He also noted the extremely positive response received from Qatar, comparable to the enthusiasm seen from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.