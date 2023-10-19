Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif along with delegation had visited the Huawei pavilion at GITEX 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif along with delegation had visited the Huawei pavilion at GITEX 2023.

The delegation included the Federal Secretary for IT & Telecom, Hassan Nasir Jamy, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, and Member IT, Junaid Imam, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

Dr. Saif was shown the latest technology and cutting-edge trends in innovative ICT infrastructure, cybersecurity and privacy protection and the Huawei Cloud which is leading the creation of infrastructure as a service for global accessibility.

The minister was keen on the latest CERT product and OIC CERT operations globally as well as Pakistan.

Dr. Saif dove swiftly into a discussion on digitization with members of the Huawei team, David Shi, President EBG Middle East, Frank Dai, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East, Ethan Sun, CEO Huawei Pakistan and Ahmed Bilal Masood, Deputy CEO, Huawei Pakistan.

Huawei Pakistan has participated in numerous initiatives over the past quarter century to digitalise Pakistan and fully support Dr. Saif's vision for an ecosystem for nurturing ICT talent, innovation and technology adaptation while rapidly moving towards smart Government infrastructure.