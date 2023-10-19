Open Menu

Dr. Saif Lauds Huawei's Presence At GITEX 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Dr. Saif lauds Huawei's presence at GITEX 2023

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif along with delegation had visited the Huawei pavilion at GITEX 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif along with delegation had visited the Huawei pavilion at GITEX 2023.

The delegation included the Federal Secretary for IT & Telecom, Hassan Nasir Jamy, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, and Member IT, Junaid Imam, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

Dr. Saif was shown the latest technology and cutting-edge trends in innovative ICT infrastructure, cybersecurity and privacy protection and the Huawei Cloud which is leading the creation of infrastructure as a service for global accessibility.

The minister was keen on the latest CERT product and OIC CERT operations globally as well as Pakistan.

Dr. Saif dove swiftly into a discussion on digitization with members of the Huawei team, David Shi, President EBG Middle East, Frank Dai, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East, Ethan Sun, CEO Huawei Pakistan and Ahmed Bilal Masood, Deputy CEO, Huawei Pakistan.

Huawei Pakistan has participated in numerous initiatives over the past quarter century to digitalise Pakistan and fully support Dr. Saif's vision for an ecosystem for nurturing ICT talent, innovation and technology adaptation while rapidly moving towards smart Government infrastructure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Technology UAE David Nasir Middle East Government Umar Saif Huawei OIC

Recent Stories

UAE Cyber Security Council, ATRC ink agreement to ..

UAE Cyber Security Council, ATRC ink agreement to strengthen nation’s cryptogr ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE community gardening initiatives promote sustai ..

UAE community gardening initiatives promote sustainability and food self-suffici ..

6 minutes ago
 Daughter of jiu-jitsu legend André Galvão to com ..

Daughter of jiu-jitsu legend André Galvão to compete in ADXC 1

7 minutes ago
 Applications sought for 37th Khwarizmi Internation ..

Applications sought for 37th Khwarizmi International Award

12 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi visits Palestine Embassy; c ..

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Palestine Embassy; calls for ceasefire, humanitari ..

12 minutes ago
 Bulls rule PSX as index crosses 50,000 points

Bulls rule PSX as index crosses 50,000 points

12 minutes ago
Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of D ..

Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of Dibba Al Hisn Ruler’s Court

52 minutes ago
 Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest ..

Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest levels in two and a half month ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Champi ..

Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship with participation of 2 ..

1 hour ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a global ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a globally impactful and competitive s ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains Rs1.47 against Dollar

Rupee gains Rs1.47 against Dollar

12 minutes ago
 International poster exhibition kicked off at SABS ..

International poster exhibition kicked off at SABS University Jamshoro

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan