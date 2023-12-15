Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Dr Saif launches IRADA at NUST

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Umar Saif on Friday launched the Research and Development Agency (IRADA) at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

During the launch, he highlighted the objective of IRADA, emphasizing its pivotal role in fostering collaboration between the defense sector, academia, and industry in Pakistan for technological advancement.

He noted that while linkages between these sectors have existed, IRADA aims to formalize and institutionalize these connections said a news release issued here.

Expressing his vision for IRADA during the event, Dr Saif envisioned a collaborative effort involving NUST, universities, industry, and the defense sector.

He highlighted the potential for joint projects and products that can be commercialized to contribute significantly to the country's economic development.

He also highlighted the success of connecting defense sector, academia, and industry, which resulted in the invention and commercialization of transformative technologies such as the Internet, GPS, and cryptography.

Dr Saif informed that NUST has graciously agreed to host IRADA and provide the necessary ecosystem for its success.

Additionally, the Ministry of Science and Technology will fund and support IRADA as an independent entity, he added.

The minister expressed confidence that this initiative will bring together the top minds in academia, defense, and industry, furthering Pakistan's technological advancements and economic growth.

More Stories From Pakistan