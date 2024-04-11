Dr Sajid Appointed Additional Chief AARI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman,Chief Scientist of Agriculture Biotechnology Research Institute Faisalabad was appointed as Additional Chief Scientist of Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad.
He would look after the office of Director General AARI as it was vacant due to the retirement of his predecessor Malik Allah Buksh after attaining the age of superannuation on April 9th,2024, a spokesman of AARI said here on Thursday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Elderly man commits suicide9 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over loss of lives in accident near Lasbela20 minutes ago
-
Two injured in house fire incident20 minutes ago
-
Railways lauded for excellent initiative for families in KP59 minutes ago
-
Eid Al-Fitr first day performance report issued by Rescue 112259 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman exchange Eid greetings60 minutes ago
-
One injured in gas explosion at CNG station1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz receives Eid phone call from Kuwaiti Prime Minister2 hours ago
-
13 persons dead 20 injured in Shah Noorani Road accident3 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 handled 8 fire incidents on Eid day13 hours ago
-
Faithful offered Eid prayers amid tight security14 hours ago
-
Commissioner, DC along with RPO visited Adiala Jail to share joys on Eid14 hours ago