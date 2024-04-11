Open Menu

Dr Sajid Appointed Additional Chief AARI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Dr Sajid appointed additional Chief AARI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman,Chief Scientist of Agriculture Biotechnology Research Institute Faisalabad was appointed as Additional Chief Scientist of Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad.

He would look after the office of Director General AARI as it was vacant due to the retirement of his predecessor Malik Allah Buksh after attaining the age of superannuation on April 9th,2024, a spokesman of AARI said here on Thursday.

