Dr. Sajid Highlighted Alarming Situation About Increase In Diabetes Patients
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Chief operating officer diabetes center, Dr. Sajid Mahmood Ashraf, on Monday highlighted the alarming situation regarding increase in diabetes patients in Pakistan and said that this growing issue needed urgent attention.
While talking about statistics of diabetes worldwide, he said, according to the international diabetes federation report, about 33 million people in Pakistan has suffered from this disease, however, worldwide this number stood 537 millions accounting the percentage of 10.5 of world's population, while rate of percentage in Pakistan placed at 26.7 percent.
Chairman of the Diabetes Center, Dr. Asjad Hameed also addressed about the role of diabetes centers, and said they should create friendly-environment by initiating diabetes related campaigns and treatment procedure.
He also said that 1.5 million people died from complications of diabetes in the whole world every year. He also added, while in Pakistan alone its rate is 5.35 percent which was highest in the world. He also informed that one in every two lakh children got diabetes worldwide.
Medical Superintendent of the Diabetes Center, Dr. Ahsan Nisar, while preventions and causes of diabetes, he stressed, that one could avert the complications lead to diabetes by adopting a proper lifestyle, balanced diet, regular exercise and weight control.
Talking about the role of media, Azhar Jatoi, President of National Press Club Islamabad, said that media could play a vital role in informing the public regarding the symptoms, preventions and treatment of diabetes.
