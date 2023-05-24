Dr. Sajid Khan successfully defended his Ph.D dissertation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Dr Sajid Khan a PhD scholar from the Department of Agriculture, University of Agriculture, Peshawar, completed his Ph.D in Agronomy under the supervision of Associate Professor Dr. Ahmed Khan.

His research paper title was "Wheat Productivity and Soil Fertility in Response to Stimulated Manure Decomposition." His thesis was confirmed by famous scientists in Turkey and Australia. In the defense seminar, Dr. Sajid Khan successfully defended his research paper by answering the questions raised by the participants and later qualified him for the Ph.D. degree.

Among the results of their research is the addition of farmyard manure to soil microbial respiration, the availability of net mineral nitrogen, and the reduction of gaseous nitrogen losses.

Organic manure should be applied 28 days before sowing to improve soil fertility and wheat productivity.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Arif, Prof. Dr. Inamullah, Prof. Dr. Gohar Ayub, and other faculty members and experts congratulated supervisor Dr. Ahmed Khan and Scholar Dr. Sajid Khan for their successful defense.

Dr. Ahmed Khan expressed hope that Dr. Sajid Khan's research will prove to be excellent research for agronomy students and farmers.