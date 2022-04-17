UrduPoint.com

Dr Sajila Kausar Of IUB Selected For Ulema Exchange Program In US

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Dr Sajila Kausar of IUB selected for Ulema Exchange Program in US

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Dr. Sajila Kausar, Associate Professor Department of Islamic Studies, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) called on Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob to apprise him about her upcoming visit to Michigan State University, USA. Dr. Sajila Kausar is one of the six women selected all over Pakistan to join the two weeks fully funded Ulema Exchange Program of Michigan State University from 17th to 30th April 2022.

The core theme of the program is the role of women in interfaith harmony and peace.

The program will be held in Michigan, Houston and Washington DC consisting of lectures, discussions, presentations, visits to various educational institutions, religious and cultural centers as well as interactions with NGOs, student societies, and political persons working for interfaith harmony and peace.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated this achievement as well as encouraged her to fully participate in the program to represent the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Pakistan at the International level.

