Dr Salman Shah appreciates EU for extension in GSP+ facility to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to the CM Punjab on Economic Affairs and Planning & Development Dr. Sulman Shah said on Sunday it was good gesture that European Union (EU) has acknowledged the steps taken by Pakistan against money laundering and terror financing.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, Dr Salman said Pakistan is passing through a crucial economic phase and at this time it is good development that EU has decided for the continuation of GSP plus status facility for next two years.

He said as a result of these development Pakistani products will not only enter the EU market but will also sustain their share in it.

European Union is an important business partner of Pakistan and thus it could have easy access to developed countries for trade through this channel, he added.

Advisor said the GSP plus status of Bangladesh has turned down.

The credit of this achievement goes to the prudent policies of the present government and the entire nation deserves congratulations for this achievement.