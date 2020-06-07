Dr salman Shah calls CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Adviser for Economic Affairs & Planning Dr Salman Shah called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM's Office on Sunday in which matters pertaining to steps being taken for strengthening economy of the province along with improving performance of departments came under discussion.

The CM said that economy was facing severe strain in view of corona pandemic and weak segments had been adversely affected owing to coronavirus.

He emphasized that extraordinary steps would have to be taken in order to augment and streamline the economy during the prevailing unusual situation.

Usman Buzdar said that in the wake of coronavirus an effective strategy to promote development, business and investment had been chalked out as it was need of the hour to ascertain new priorities due to corona pandemic.

The CM underscored that new steps with a new vision would be undertaken to promote development projects, business activities along with enhancing investment in the province.

Usman Buzdar vowed to advance forward public welfare projects by working on a new strategy.

The CM outlined that progress of every city of the province would be focused in the coming fiscal yearbudget and equal progress policy was the first and foremost priority of thePakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.