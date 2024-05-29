Dr Samar Mubarakmand Reflects On Pak's Historic Nuclear Tests
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Nuclear scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand shared insights on Tuesday about the critical decisions leading up to Pakistan's nuclear weapon tests following India's nuclear tests.
Talking to a private news channel, Dr. Mubarakmand detailed the pivotal moments and key figures involved in Pakistan's declaration as a nuclear power.
He recounted that, after India conducted its nuclear tests, the Defense Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, decided that Pakistan would also conduct its nuclear weapon tests.
"Along with the Services Chiefs and AQ Khan, I participated in the defense committee meeting where it was collectively decided that Pakistan would officially declare itself a nuclear power," he said.
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif instructed the team to carry out six nuclear tests in response to India's five, emphasizing Pakistan's capabilities.
The tests were conducted with the proclamation "Allah-Ho-Akbar," leading to the designation of May 28 as "Youm-e-Takbeer," a day of great national pride.
Reflecting on the moments after the successful tests, Dr. Mubarakmand said, "Everyone bowed and thanked Allah for the success."
He added that although Pakistan had acquired the capability to conduct nuclear tests by 1996, it refrained from doing so in the interest of maintaining peace in South Asia.
However, when India proceeded with its nuclear tests in 1998, Pakistan responded decisively to maintain regional balance.
Addressing why Chagai-I was chosen as the test site, he explained that the rock density of Chagai Mountain was the highest in Pakistan.
"The density of stone is 3.2, making the stones there heavy and without cracks, completely solid rocks," he said, which made it an ideal location for the nuclear tests.
Dr. Mubarakmand also acknowledged the historical efforts that led to Pakistan's nuclear capabilities, noting, "Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave momentum to the nuclear program, and subsequent governments supported it as a national priority."
Recent Stories
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor lauds BISP for socioeconomic empowerment of underprivileged12 minutes ago
-
Education ministry starts transformation of school in Pishin12 minutes ago
-
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office15 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer a pivotal day in Pakistan’s history: Mohabat Awan32 minutes ago
-
KP CM inaugurates Lot-1 of Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project42 minutes ago
-
Over 4,000 Gwadar's flood-affected households to receive Rs 32,000 in two installments42 minutes ago
-
Minister admires EU on recognizing Palestine independent state42 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicopter crash52 minutes ago
-
Health ministers meet JICA Pakistan delegation52 minutes ago
-
Politicisation of India’s military strategy influenced by Chanakya threat to region: Gen Zubair2 hours ago
-
Over 200 firefighters extinguish Margalla Hills fire2 hours ago
-
03 murder suspects, including two women, apprehended in Kohat2 hours ago