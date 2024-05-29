Open Menu

Dr Samar Mubarakmand Reflects On Pak's Historic Nuclear Tests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Dr Samar Mubarakmand reflects on Pak's historic nuclear tests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Nuclear scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand shared insights on Tuesday about the critical decisions leading up to Pakistan's nuclear weapon tests following India's nuclear tests.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr. Mubarakmand detailed the pivotal moments and key figures involved in Pakistan's declaration as a nuclear power.

He recounted that, after India conducted its nuclear tests, the Defense Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, decided that Pakistan would also conduct its nuclear weapon tests.

"Along with the Services Chiefs and AQ Khan, I participated in the defense committee meeting where it was collectively decided that Pakistan would officially declare itself a nuclear power," he said.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif instructed the team to carry out six nuclear tests in response to India's five, emphasizing Pakistan's capabilities.

The tests were conducted with the proclamation "Allah-Ho-Akbar," leading to the designation of May 28 as "Youm-e-Takbeer," a day of great national pride.

Reflecting on the moments after the successful tests, Dr. Mubarakmand said, "Everyone bowed and thanked Allah for the success."

He added that although Pakistan had acquired the capability to conduct nuclear tests by 1996, it refrained from doing so in the interest of maintaining peace in South Asia.

However, when India proceeded with its nuclear tests in 1998, Pakistan responded decisively to maintain regional balance.

Addressing why Chagai-I was chosen as the test site, he explained that the rock density of Chagai Mountain was the highest in Pakistan.

"The density of stone is 3.2, making the stones there heavy and without cracks, completely solid rocks," he said, which made it an ideal location for the nuclear tests.

Dr. Mubarakmand also acknowledged the historical efforts that led to Pakistan's nuclear capabilities, noting, "Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave momentum to the nuclear program, and subsequent governments supported it as a national priority."

