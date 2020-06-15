UrduPoint.com
Dr. Sami Takes Charge As Coordinator Of TB Control Program Balochistan

Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Dr. Sami takes charge as coordinator of TB Control Program Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government appointed Dr. Sami Khan Kakar as the Coordinator of Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program and he took the charge and started work at his office on Monday, said a notification issued by the Health Department.

Dr, Sami Khan Kakar said that he had earlier performed his duties as the coordinator in an efficient manner and had taken important steps for the prevention of TB in the province and provided better treatment facilities to the patients in the area.

He said he would strive to enhance capacity of TB Control Program Balochistan and its performance in order to prevent the disease.

