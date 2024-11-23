Dr. Samiullah vows to provide health facilities to people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Health Card Program Dr. Samiullah Kakar on Saturday said that NADRA was directed to deploy mobile registration vans in remote areas of the province so that the issuance of identity cards, marriage certificates and B forms is facilitated to patients who need tumor treatment would be provided facilities.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the Balochistan Health Card Program Coordination Committee.

The meeting was also attended by officers of NADRA and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan.

A number of decisions were taken in the meeting including that a quaternary care hospital in Karachi will be included in the panel to provide super-specialized healthcare services to patients who cannot be treated within Balochistan.

The meeting decided that Health Facility Officers (HFOs) posted at reception desks in panel hospitals would wear special uniforms and provide special care and assistance to patients visiting hospitals under the Health Card Program.

It also decided that health facilities would be prominently displayed at each reception desk besides urgent preparation of public awareness campaign about BHCP in local languages to enable everyone to access the health card facilities.

He said that hospitals would be directed to expedite the listing of firms to provide medicines for internal patients aiming to further improve the access to quality health services for the people of Balochistan.