Dr Sania Announces Ehsaas Emergency Cash Package Per Family For Returning IDPs In Tirah

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Friday announced the federal government's Ehsaas Emergency Cash package for 15,699 affected families of Tirah Valley in Tribal District of Khyber

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Friday announced the Federal government's Ehsaas Emergency Cash package for 15,699 affected families of Tirah Valley in Tribal District of Khyber> She said, after the approval of the Prime Minister, each family will get one off cash assistance of Rs. 20,000 as an immediate relief.

She announced this during her visit to the merged district of Khyber. Dr. Sania reviewed arrangements being made to open Ehsaas Registration Desks in Tirah. Ehsaas shock-responsive registry is being operationalized in the valley for self-registration of families in need of Ehsaas' cash assistance.

Dr. Sania Nishtar was welcomed by thousands of internally displaced families who were returned home after twelve long years, said a press release.

She was joined by senior officials of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps KP. She also interacted with the men and women of affected families and assessed their needs.

"I salute the bravery and sacrifices of internally displaced families of Tirah who had to stay away from their homes for the last 12 years owing to militancy and following military operation. It is very heartening to see that life in Tirah Valley is now returning to normalcy. The federal government is committed to support all the affectees returning to different parts of Tirah, she said.

On the directives of Prime Minister, one food truck of Ehsaas has also been mobilized in Tirah to deliver cooked meals to people.

