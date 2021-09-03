Dr. Sania announces opening of Ehsaas 8171 web portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday officially announced the opening of Ehsaas 8171 web portal.

She was speaking during a press conference with local print and electronic media at the DC office in Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a news release.

Dr. Sania said that the Ehsaas survey in the country was 99.5% completed and enrollment of new Ehsaas beneficiaries based on the survey had commenced.

For this reason, Ehsaas has launched the web portal so that people can check their status and collect cash, if eligible.

Speaking about the newly opened Ehsaas portal, Dr. Sania said, "In the interest of transparency, the final eligibility results of Ehsaas survey have been announced on the portal after determining eligibility through data analytics and rule-based procedures." She continued, "households who have been registered through survey can now easily check their eligibility status under Ehsaas Kafaalat and Ehsaas Emergency Cash-II by entering their survey token or Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number on the portal. If eligible, they can collect their cash from the nearest Ehsaas payment centres." Ehsaas 8171 web-portal: ehsaastracking.pass.gov.pk.

Households are rejected or included in the Ehsaas cash transfers based on the information collected in the survey.

Ehsaas registration desks have been opened at Tehsil level nationwide to facilitate households, who could not participate in the survey for some reasons.

They can self-register themselves by contacting the Ehsaas registration desks.

This year 12 million deserving households are being paid Ehsaas cash grants on the basis of Ehsaas survey.

Dr. Sania also visited a payment campsite in Chappalgram area of Battagram to witness Ehsaas cash disbursements being made to eligible Ehsaas beneficiaries.

She met with beneficiaries who were withdrawing Ehsaas cash with eligibility letters in their hands and 8171 messages on cell phones.

She also guided them about the Ehsaas benefits for eligible families particularly entitlement of their school/ college going children aged 4-22 under Ehsaas Education Stipends.

"Rolled out in 160 districts across the country, the recently launched Ehsaas Education Stipends programme has been structured to give a higher amount of stipend to girls, as compared to boys.

The Primary school going boys get a quarterly stipend of Rs.1,500 and girls Rs.2,000; secondary school boys receive Rs.2,500 and girls Rs.3,000; and at higher secondary level, boys get Rs.3,500 and girls Rs.4,000", Dr. Sania said while creating awareness about the education benefits under Ehsaas.

At the Ehsaas Tehsil office in Police Lines area of Battagram, she also reviewed the enrollment of children hailing from Ehsaas eligible families for Ehsaas Education Stipends.

Checkmating collusion and pilferage, the programme has been made end-to-end digital. To ascertain the eligibility of their children studying in grade 0-12, all Ehsaas eligible families together with children can visit Ehsaas Tehsil offices along with B-forms and forms duly attested by the school/college.

Dr. Sania also reviewed the registration desk operations. She interacted with staff as well as people who were lined up for registration.

She spent a lot of time with both men and women especially finding out about difficulties they were facing during the registration process.

She instructed the officials to facilitate the people in registration so that they do not have to wait for long hours.